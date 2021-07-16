Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,308 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

