Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 231,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 962,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,907 shares of company stock worth $1,118,629. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

