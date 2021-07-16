Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE PSTL opened at $18.65 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

