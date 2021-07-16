Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 765.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,124,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 994,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $23.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03.

