Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66.

