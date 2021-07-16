Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $36.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of BADFF opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

