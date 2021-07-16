Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 687 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

