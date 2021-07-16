Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sunnova Energy International Put Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,941 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the typical volume of 112 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.49. 34,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

