Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $60.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.01 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $71.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

