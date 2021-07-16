Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STOK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

