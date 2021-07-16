StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

