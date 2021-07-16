StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
SNEX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47.
In other StoneX Group news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.