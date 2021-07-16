Substratum Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $772.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00806568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.