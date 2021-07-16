SUKU (SUKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $210,118.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, SUKU has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $210,118.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

