Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

