Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.