SUN (old) (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

