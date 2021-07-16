SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159.72 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00020623 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $838.95 million and approximately $159.72 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.00835836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 228,198,226 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

