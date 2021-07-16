SYNC Network Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $11,001.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00370794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.94 or 0.01571127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,796,220 coins and its circulating supply is 119,663,280 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

