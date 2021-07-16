Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 2.5%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 214.50 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.80). Approximately 336,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 829,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15.

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

About Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

