Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $253,807.85. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.