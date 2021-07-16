Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 126.94 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.57. The company has a market capitalization of £22.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Get Synectics alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Coggins acquired 13,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.