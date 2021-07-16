Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.50. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,768,506 shares of company stock worth $549,614,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

