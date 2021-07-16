Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $291.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $277.68 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $189.63 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

