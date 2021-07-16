Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 329.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. Taiwan Liposome has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLC. HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Laidlaw lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

