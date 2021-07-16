Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $609.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

