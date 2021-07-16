Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

