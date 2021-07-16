Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The business had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

