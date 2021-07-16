Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.29 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$648.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,640.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.