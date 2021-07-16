Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TKO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.29 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$648.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,019,640.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
