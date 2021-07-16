Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

