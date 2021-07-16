Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$33.00 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

Teck Resources stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $337,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

