Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Set at $13.02 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $13.02 price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIC. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.