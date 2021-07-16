Temenos’ (TMSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

