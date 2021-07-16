Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.68

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 335471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

