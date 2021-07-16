Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,091. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $684,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,922,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,012. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

