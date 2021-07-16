TenX (PAY) Market Cap Tops $9.09 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $527,826.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00815512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

