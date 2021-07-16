Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 1,290,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

