TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $137.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.60. 2,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

