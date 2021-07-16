Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

