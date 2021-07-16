The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The Allstate has raised its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.49 on Friday. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

