The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

