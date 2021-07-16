The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.82% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEE opened at $27.73 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

