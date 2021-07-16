The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 387,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

