The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Wednesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:COO opened at $402.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.08. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $277.83 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

