The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.48% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCV opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

