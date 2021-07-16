The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €146.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.73 ($149.09).

SAF opened at €112.96 ($132.89) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €121.90. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

