The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $16.07 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Cathy Friedman purchased 17,648 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,016.00.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

