The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,706.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,318 shares of company stock valued at $21,672,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

