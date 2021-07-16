The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.37 ($41.61) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 51.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

