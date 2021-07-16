The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

1COV opened at €57.22 ($67.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.82. Covestro has a twelve month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

