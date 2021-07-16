The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

GBX opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4,309.31, a P/E/G ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

